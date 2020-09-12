petrol rate on 12th september
Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Petrol And Diesel Prices Falls In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates For Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices dipped on Saturday in smart city Bhubaneswar, today. While petrol rates declined by 14 Paise / L while diesel rates declined by 13 Paise/L.

On Saturday, petrol recorded Rs 82.41/L while diesel recorded 79.35/L.

As on Friday, petrol was recorded Rs 82.55/L while diesel recorded 79.48/L.

The fuel rates vary from one state to another due to difference in tax imposed by the respective state governments.

Petrol rates in different Metro cities today:

petrol price on 12th september
Image Credit: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel rates in different Metro cities today:

diesel price on 12th september
Image Credits: good returns
