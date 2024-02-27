The news is by your side.

Petrol and diesel prices fall marginally in Bhubaneswar on February 27

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau
Petrol and diesel prices
Image Credits: IANS
Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have dropped marginally in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.19 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.76 per litre.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the last 24 hours. On February 27, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 103.80 per litre while diesel costs Rs 95.34 per litre.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 96.72 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 106.03 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 106.31 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 89.62 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 92.76 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 94.27 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 94.24 per litre

