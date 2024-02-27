Petrol and diesel prices fall marginally in Bhubaneswar on February 27

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have dropped marginally in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.19 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.76 per litre.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the last 24 hours. On February 27, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 103.80 per litre while diesel costs Rs 95.34 per litre.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 96.72 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 106.03 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 106.31 per litre

Chennai: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows: