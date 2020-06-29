Petrol and Diesel Prices Continue To Skyrocket For The 23rd Day

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked for the 23rd consecutive day today. While petrol costs Rs 80.86/litre and diesel will cost 78.55/litre in Bhubaneswar

The price of petrol is increased by 5 paise a litre, diesel increased by 13 paise a litre in Bhubaneswar.

Rates have been increased across the country, but it varies from state to state depending on the value-added tax (VAT).

The petrol prices across metros in the country are as follows:

The diesel prices across metros in the country are as follows: