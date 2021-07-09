Petrol and Diesel price continues to hike in Bhubaneswar on Friday

By WCE 7
petrol price in bhubaneswar
Image Credits: dieselor

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price continues to rise in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Today, petrol recorded Rs 101.43 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 97.73 per litre. Whereas on Thursday, the petrol recorded Rs Rs 101.37 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 97.67.

In Odisha, Malkangiri and Koraput cities recorded the highest petrol price at Rs 106.49/ ltr and Rs 105.81/ltr respectively.

A total of 21 districts have recorded petrol prices above Rs 100 while four districts of the state have recorded diesel prices above Rs 100.

Related News

Petrol price continues to stay above Rs 100 in Bhubaneswar,…

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar crosses Rs 100 mark, Check fuel…

Rate of petrol in different cities of India are as follows:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rate of diesel in different cities of India are as follows:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

You might also like
Business

22 carat and 24 carat Gold price remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar on Friday

State

Odisha sees 2,806 fresh cases of Covid-19, Active cases stands at 27,429

State

Odisha records highest Covid-19 deaths in 24-hour period

Nation

J&K: Terrorist hideout busted in Sopore, 1 Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.