Petrol and Diesel price continues to hike in Bhubaneswar on Friday

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price continues to rise in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Today, petrol recorded Rs 101.43 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 97.73 per litre. Whereas on Thursday, the petrol recorded Rs Rs 101.37 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 97.67.

In Odisha, Malkangiri and Koraput cities recorded the highest petrol price at Rs 106.49/ ltr and Rs 105.81/ltr respectively.

A total of 21 districts have recorded petrol prices above Rs 100 while four districts of the state have recorded diesel prices above Rs 100.

Rate of petrol in different cities of India are as follows:

Rate of diesel in different cities of India are as follows: