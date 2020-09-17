Petrol rate in 17th september
Image Credits: Hindustan Times

Petrol And Diesel Becomes Cheaper In Bhubaneswar, Check Updated Rates

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel continues to fall in Smart city of Bhubaneswar, on Thursday.

Today petrol recorded Rs 81.95/L while the rates of diesel were Rs 78.73/L.

On Wednesday, petrol recorded Rs 82.10/L while diesel recorded Rs 79.94/L.

The fuel rates vary from one state to another due to difference in tax imposed by the respective state governments.

Petrol prices in different cities of India:

petrol price on 17th september
Image Credits: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel prices in different cities of India:

diesel price on 17th september
Image Credits: good retruns

 

