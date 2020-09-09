Bengaluru: In a move to make ecommerce more inclusive, Flipkart on Wednesday said more than 50,000 kiranas have partnered the platform in preparation for the festive season and the ‘Big Billion Days sale.

Flipkart said it has significantly expanded its kirana onboarding programme to make deliveries to customers in more than 850 cities.

The number of kiranas joining the programme has doubled since last year.

“Through a combination of their hyperlocal presence and innovations by Flipkart, this programme has become a great enabler in strengthening the kirana ecosystem in the country,” said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart.

The company aims to provide a personalised e-commerce experience to millions of consumers while creating opportunities for digital upskilling as well as additional income for kiranas.

The kirana programme has been expanded to places like Tinsukia (Assam), Agartala (Tripura) and Kannur (Kerala), connecting kiranas and consumers to the country’s fast growing digital commerce.

To help kiranas onboard and be active participants in the festive season, Flipkart’s team initiated contactless onboarding of kiranas through online application forms where kirana partners directly uploaded details along with required documentation.

The team organised digital training on various tools including app-based dashboards and digital payments, helping kiranas transform their business from traditional general trade stores to modern convenience stores.

“As one of the oldest retail formats in India, kiranas have one of the highest penetration and showcase effective management of the supply chain drivers such as facilities, inventory, information and sourcing, as well as in maintaining a long-standing relationship with consumers,” Jha said.

Last year, kiranas collectively delivered over 1 million shipments during Flipkart’s ‘The Big Billion Day’.