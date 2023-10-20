New Yearly Plan by Reliance Jio that offers Prime Video subscription

Reliance Jio offers some great prepaid plans for its users. If you are someone who has high data consumption and is looking for a yearly plan, we might have something for you. The Reliance Jio Rs 3227 plan offers a validity of 1 year and offers a subscription to Prime Video too.

What’s the Rs 3227 plan?

The Reliance Jio Rs 3227 plan offers yearly subscription to calls, internet as well Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Users have a plan validity of 365 days and they get access to unlimited voice calls and 100SMS/day. When it comes to internet, the Reliance Jio plan offers 2GB/day data at high speed. This means that users have a total 750GB data at their disposal.

Additionally, the Prepaid Plan offers Unlimited True 5G Data and this is a cherry on top benefit.

The Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription is valid for a period of 1 year. The other subscriptions in the deal include JioTV, JioCinema as well as Jio Cloud.

Users should keep in mind that the JioCinema subscription is not Premium but complementary. The data speed drops to 64kbps after users exhaust daily data cap.

(Note: Users are advised to recharge with active plans by going to the Jio official App or official Jio website.)