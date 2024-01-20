Minor changes seen in petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar: Check Latest Rates

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel increased slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on January 20, 2024, on Saturday. The petrol and diesel prices were recorded at Rs 103.18 and Rs 94.75, respectively.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have Increased today, Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.42 and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 94.97, respectively in the last 24 hours.

Fuel Rates in Major Cities

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai have recorded petrol rates at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.63 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

