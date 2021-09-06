Maruti Suzuki announces 1.9 percent price hike on select models

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike of 1.9 percent for its select models ahead of the upcoming festive season.

The increase in prices of these models is effective from today that is September 6, 2021. The model-wise new prices will be revealed by the company soon.

Last month, the automaker had announced that it would increase the prices of select passenger vehicles due rising input and production costs.

This is the third time that Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of its passenger vehicles in 2021.

Prior to this, the automaker announced a price hike of its vehicles in January and April this year, Maruti Suzuki has said that it had to increase the price due to the continuous increase in the cost of raw materials.

Announcing the price hike last month, Maruti Suzuki released a statement which stated that the cost of the various models are being adversely affected due to increase in various input costs over the past one year. So the company had to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the consumers through price hike.

In January 2021, the automaker increased the prices of some of its models by up to Rs 34,000.

Similarly in another price hike, Maruti Suzuki increased the prices of its cars by 1.6 percent in April.

The price hike as well as the rising fuel prices may impact its sales during the festive season.

Notably, Maruti Suzuki is not the only auto maker brand which has announced a price hike for its vehicles, other company such as Tata Motors, Honda Cars India, Volkswagen India, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor also increased the price for their respective passenger vehicles last month.

Last week, Maruti Suzuki recalled over 1.81 lakh units of select petrol models of the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, and the Vitara Brezza. The models were manufactured from 4 May, 2018 to 27 October, 2020.