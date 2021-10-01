Mahindra recalls diesel variant of XUV300 to fix a key problem

Automobile manufacturer Mahindra has recalled one of its popular SUV- the XUV300 in order to fix some defects that occurred in it. The company has recalled the diesel variant of the XUV300 and the owners are being contacted to get their vehicles to the nearby showroom.

According to the sources, the BS6 versions of XUV300 Diesel have generated fault in the intercooler hose. The intercooler hose of the compact SUV is prone to develop cracks with due course of time, informed the Mahindra. The problem will be fixed by Mahindra free of cost and the car owners need not get worried about it. The issue has been found in both the manual and automatic gearbox option variants of the XUV300.

The XUV300 is offered in both diesel and petrol engine variants. The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates a maximum power 115 bhp and peak torque of 300Nm. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre petrol engine generates 109 bhp of power and 200Nm of torque.

The Mahindra XUV300 is available for buyers between Rs 7.95 and Rs 13.46 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). The basic model is the XUV300W4 while at the top model of the SUV is the XUV300 W8 AMT.

Recently, Mahindra has announced the prices for its premium SUV XUV700 in India along with pre-booking dates. Buyers who are interested to purchase the SUV can book the vehicle from October 7.

The company has revealed the full list of prices for all of its variants. The XUV 700 is broadly divided into MX series and AdrenoX Series. The base variant of XUV700 (MX series) starts at Rs 11.99 lakh, whereas the top variant (AX series) sells at Rs 21.59 lakh.