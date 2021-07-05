Mahindra Bolero Neo to launch in India Soon, Check specification and other details

Mahindra and Mahindra is expected to launch the new Mahindra Bolero Neo soon. The new SUV is expected to get multiple upgrades and will be based on the existing Mahindra TUV 300.

According to various sources, the Mahindra Bolero Neo will be based on the same 1.5-litre diesel engine as the TUV 300. The engine will be BS6 complaint and will develop 100bhp of power and 240Nm of peak torque. It will be coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission. An automatic can be expected from the automakers.

The price of the Bolero neo is expected to be around Rs 9-12 lakh (avg ex-showroom in India). Considering the new addition of features, the price hike is quite justified.

The aesthetic changes in the SUV will include a new front end. The Bolero Neo will get new headlights, updated grille, new fog lights, five spoke alloy wheels and new LED DRLs. However the major part of the front and the back end of the vehicle will be same.

The Bolero has been one of the popular SUVs of Mahindra for quite few decades. The new Bolero neo is expected to continue the legacy of the Bolero forward in terms of reliability and performance.

Mahindra is also expected to launch its new premium SUV ‘XUV 700’ very soon in the Indian market.