Hurry up! Renault offers massive discounts on cars for its customers for July 2021

July 2021 discount on Renault cars
Car manufacturer Renault has offered great discounts on cars for July 2021. Amid the looming Covid-19 pandemic period, this discount is expected to boost the sales of Renault in India.

The discount on Renault cars is available for customers in the form of cash discounts, exchange, corporate discounts, loyalty bonus etc.

The discount is available on all models except for Kiger.

The details about the July 2021 discount are as follows:

Renault Duster

The company’s most popular SUV, Renault Duster is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount up to Rs 30,000. A loyalty bonus up to Rs 15,000 can be availed on the vehicle, while a cash discount of Rs 20,000. The total discount on the Duster can reach up to Rs 65,000.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid gets a cash discount up to Rs 20,000 along with corporate discount up to Rs 10,000. An exchange bonus up to Rs 20,000 and loyalty bonus up to Rs 10,000 respectively is offered on the car. An additional cash discount is available for 2021 model of Kwid.

Renault Triber

The Triber SUV gets a cash discount up to Rs 25,000, exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount up to Rs 10,000. A loyalty bonus up to Rs 10,000 is also offered on the car.

Renault Kiger

The newly launched Kiger is provided with a corporate discount up to Rs 10,000. A loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000 is also offered on the car.

Note: Customer interested to purchase Renault cars during this period are advised to get in touch with their nearest Renault dealers.

