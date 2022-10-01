lpg price reduced
Pic Credits: Patrika

LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 25.50, Check new rates here

By KalingaTV Bureau 0 0

Bhubaneswar: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for commercial use. According to reports, Oil Marketing Companies have slashed the cost for the 19-kilogram of commercial LPG cylinders by 25.50 with immediate effect

According to Indian Oil, the price of 19 kg LPG Commercial Cylinder in the capital city Delhi has become cheaper. Previously, the 19kg  LPG commercial cylinder was priced at Rs 1,885 and now, it has dropped down to Rs 1,859.

Similarly, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai are three significant cities where the cost of commercial LPG cylinders has fallen.

The price of the 19 kg cylinder in Kolkata, Mumbai has been reduced to Rs 1,959 and Rs 1,811.50, instead of the old price of Rs 1,995.50, and Rs 1,844. Likewise, the price of the commercial cylinder in Chennai has been reduced to Rs 2,009.50 from Rs 2,045.

Meanwhile, the prices of domestic cylinders will continue to remain steady.

It is noteworthy that the cost of commercial gas cylinders has decreased on September 1 too.

 

You might also like
Nation

Modi drives 5G-enabled remote car, experiences AR-VR wearables

Nation

PM Modi launches 5G services today

State

Petrol and diesel prices increase in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

Nation

PM lays foundation stone, dedicates various projects in Gujarat’s Ambaji

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.