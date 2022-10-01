LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 25.50, Check new rates here

Bhubaneswar: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for commercial use. According to reports, Oil Marketing Companies have slashed the cost for the 19-kilogram of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹25.50 with immediate effect

According to Indian Oil, the price of 19 kg LPG Commercial Cylinder in the capital city Delhi has become cheaper. Previously, the 19kg LPG commercial cylinder was priced at Rs 1,885 and now, it has dropped down to Rs 1,859.

Similarly, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai are three significant cities where the cost of commercial LPG cylinders has fallen.

The price of the 19 kg cylinder in Kolkata, Mumbai has been reduced to Rs 1,959 and Rs 1,811.50, instead of the old price of Rs 1,995.50, and Rs 1,844. Likewise, the price of the commercial cylinder in Chennai has been reduced to Rs 2,009.50 from Rs 2,045.

Meanwhile, the prices of domestic cylinders will continue to remain steady.

It is noteworthy that the cost of commercial gas cylinders has decreased on September 1 too.