Lenovo and EPOS Forge partnership to provide premium audio solutions for business professionals

Consumer electronics giant Lenovo and audio solutions and technology company EPOS have announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering high-quality audio solutions tailored for business professionals.

As part of this collaboration, EPOS will serve as Lenovo’s global audio partner for PC audio accessories. The EPOS product range will be incorporated into Lenovo’s third-party offering program, enabling customers to access a wide array of audio devices from a single source.

Eric Yu, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Small and Medium Business Segment and Commercial Product Center at Lenovo IDG, expressed, “With Lenovo and EPOS’ expertise in audio technology, we can deliver high-quality audio solutions that meet the needs of professional users who demand clear communication, seamless collaboration, and optimal productivity.”

The partnership’s initial phase will feature the launch of selected headsets specially designed to enhance the hybrid world of conference calls for professional users.

Additionally, two Lenovo EPOS co-branded headsets are already available. These headsets are certified for use with popular platforms like Teams and Zoom, and they are optimized for various unified communications (UC) applications, all while offering EPOS’ signature sound quality and comfort.

Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen, President at EPOS, expressed enthusiasm about this new collaboration, stating, “Embarking on this venture with Lenovo will help us continue to deliver on this commitment, expand our offering, and reach new heights for communication and collaboration experiences. I am very much looking forward to this new chapter of our partnership.”