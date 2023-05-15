JioFiber Annual 150 Mbps plan: Free OTT subscription, high speed data, extra validity, and more

Reliance Jio offers a JioFiber broadband prepaid plan with 150 Mbps data speed for those who want to have steady and high-speed internet. This JioFiber 150 Mbps plan offers free subscriptions to multiple OTT (over-the-top) platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, and others. Customers can also get a free STB (Set-Top Box).

You can get this broadband connection for different validities. This plan can be bought on a monthly basis or on annually.

Let’s check out the price and benefits of the JioFiber annual broadband plan which comes with 150 Mbps speed.

JioFiber 150 Mbps Annual Plan Price

The price of the JioFiber 150 Mbps annual pack is Rs 11,988. However, the price may change after adding the GST. If you calculate, this is Rs 999 every month for 12 months, which is the cost of the plan per month. So basically, there’s no change in per month pricing.

The additional benefit you will get with this 150Mbps plan of JioFiber annual plan is 30 days of extra service for free.

Let’s check out the benefits of the plan now.

JioFiber 150 Mbps Annual Plan Benefits

As mentioned above, there are no changes in the benefits of the plan. Users get 150 Mbps upload and download speeds. Along with that, there’s a free unlimited voice calling fixed-line connection. But the user will have to pay for the instruments of the landline connection himself. The plan ships with 3.3TB of monthly data every month.

There’s a free STB included which can be claimed via the MyJio app. The OTT benefits of the plan are – Voot Select, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, SonyLIV, SunNXT, Voot Kids, ZEE5, Hoichoi, Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Universal+, JioCinema, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn.

