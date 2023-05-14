JioFiber prepaid monthly plans that are affordable on the pocket, Check plans under Rs 1000

In the age of internet, you do not want to be left out of your favourite shows, games or movies. This means that you need an active internet connection at your home. However, the plan should be cost-effective as high internet bills might be a concern for your monthly budget. Reliance Jio offers some great plans for its prepaid users and if you are planning for a broadband plan on a budget you can opt for one of them.

30 Mbps plan

Users can subscribe the plan by paying just Rs 399 + GST. This is the basic plan and the plan validity is 30 days. The speed of the internet will be 30 Mbps and there will be no data limit. The upload and download speed is capped at 30 Mbps. Users also get subscription to free voice calls. However, there is no subscription to any OTT platforms under this plan.

100 Mbps plan

The 100 Mbps plan can be subscribed by paying Rs 699 + GST and users get a validity of 1 month. Users get download and upload speed of 100 Mbps along with unlimited data. Users also get free voice calls in the plan.

150 Mbps plan

The 150 Mbps plan can be purchased by paying Rs 999 + GSTand users get a validity of 1 month. Users get download and upload speed of 150 Mbps along with unlimited data in the plan. Jio offers more than 15 OTT subscriptions in the plan and this includes Prime Video, Sony Liv and Disney + Hotstar. Users also get free subscription to JioSaavn in the plan.

If you are looking for some fibre plans that are intended for a bigger household or entire building, you can prefer 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps or 1 Gbps plan. The plans start at Rs 1499 (plus GST) and goes as high as Rs 8499.