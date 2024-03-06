Jio Rs 1499 Plan: Get 3GB Data Plan along with Netflix benefits

Are you a Reliance Jio prepaid user who is hooked to shows on Netflix? If so, there is a perfect plan that can cater your daily needs. The Jio Rs 1499 plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. Apart from Netflix users also get subscription for JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud.

The Jio Rs 1499 Plan offers a service validity of 84 days. Users get a daily data of 3GB. This means that the total data on offer is 252GB. The benefits in the plan include Netflix Basic, JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud. The plan seems to be an expensive one but if you think about Netflix subscription benefit it makes sense. A Netflix Basic plan costs Rs 199 per month. The plan offers maximum resolution of 720p. This means that the plan can be accessed in TVs, computers, mobile phones and tablets.

However, post 3GB data the speed of the internet drop to 64 Kbps. Users should keep in mind that the JioCinema offered in the plan in a regular subscription.

On the other hand, an unlimited 5G is offered on the plan. However, if you have a 4G device there is total data cap of 3GB.