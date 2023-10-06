Jio launches new prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription for World Cup 2023

Reliance Jio has announced special prepaid recharge plans for cricket lovers as the ICC World Cup 2023 season has commenced with England vs New Zealand match in India. The telecom operator has introduced six new prepaid plans for its users in the country. The prepaid plans will bundle free Disney+ Hotstar.

It is to be noted that the live streaming of all the matches during the ICC World Cup 2023 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

World Cup fans can now enjoy cricket matches live from the stadium in HD quality without any interruption with the new Disney+ Hotstar plans of Jio.

Apart from the free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app, the plans offer data benefits, unlimited voice calls, and other benefits as well.

The plans has been categorised as monthly, quarterly, and annual prepaid recharge plans. As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 starts in October and will end on November 19. You can either recharge a monthly or quarterly recharge plan.

Jio Prepaid monthly plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Jio has introduced two monthly prepaid plans with free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. The plans are priced at Rs 328 and Rs 388. Both the prepaid recharge plans have a validity of 28 days and a complimentary 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. The Rs 328 plan offers 1.5GB data per day and the Rs 388 recharge plan provides 2GB data per day.

Another monthly plan with 28 days validity costs Rs 598. It comes with 2GB of data per day and free 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. If you don’t think it’s expensive for you then you can opt for it on the My Jio app.

Jio quarterly plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Like the monthly plans, Jio has also announced two quarterly recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The plans are priced at Rs 758 and Rs 808. Both plans have a validity of 84 days and offer 1.5GB data per day and 2GB data per day, respectively. These plans also offer 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Jio Prepaid annual plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

The annual Jio prepaid plan with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription is Rs 3178 plan, that offers 2GB high-speed data per day. It also bundles a Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for 365 days.

Data pack

If the daily data is not sufficient for you, then buy the Rs 331 which packs a total of 40GB data for 30 days.

How to avail the free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

After recharging with the plan, you need to sign in to the Disney+ Hotstar app on your mobile with the same Jio number that was recharged.