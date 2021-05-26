If You Are A Retro Bike Lover, Here Are Few Options Other Than Royal Enfield

There has been a surge in the amount of bike lovers in India. A considerable amount of retro bike lovers has also made their presence felt in the country. Majority of the retro bike lovers use Royal Enfield as their ride due to the brand’s reliability and service network.

However, a lot has changed in the recent years and retro bike lovers have a lot of options to consider from rather than sticking to Royal Enfield.

Here are a few options for the retro bike lovers to consider from:

Honda CB350, Honda 350 RS

In order to make it presence in the retro segment, Honda introduced CB350 and CB 350 RS in the Indian market. Both the bikes are powered by 348.36cc single-cylinder engine with a 5speed gearbox. The engine delivers 21bhp of power and 30Nm of torque. The bikes come with Honda Smartphone Voice Control (HSVC) for a smooth navigation.

Jawa Classic, Jawa Forty Two

The Jawa motorcycles have introduced Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty Two in the Indian market. Both the motorcycles use 293cc liquid cooled engine with a six-speed gearbox. The engine delivers 27bhp of power and 27Nm of torque. The navigation system of the bike is equipped with a mix of analogue meter and digital display.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

Husqvarna has emerged as another choice for retro bike lovers in the country. Currently the bike manufacturer makes Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. The motorcycles are offered with 248.8cc engine with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine offers 31bhp of power and torque of 24Nm. The bike makes a strong appeal through its unique design and its powerful performance.

Benelli Imperiale 400

The Benelli Imperiale 400 offers a 374cc single cylinder engine with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle provides 29Nm of torque and 19bhp of power.