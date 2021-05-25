Hyundai Alcazar 7-Seater Will Debut In June; Check Features And Other Details

Hyundai has postponed the launch of the much-awaited new 7-seater Alcazar SUV in India due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic in the country. The upcoming SUV is now expected to be launched in the Indian market in June.

The company has not revealed when it will officially launch the new Alcazar.

The upcoming SUV is expected to be launched in the Indian market by the end of May and now reports suggests that the Hyundai Alcazar 7-seater SUV will now be launched in India in June and the pricing could be available in 3rd week of June.

Although the company has not made any official announcement about the booking of the Alcaza SUV, reports suugest that unofficial booking of the SUV has already started in some selected dealerships of the country.

Hyundai’s upcoming Alcazar SUV will compete with the current models of popular SUVs like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV 500 in the Indian market.

Hyundai Alcazar SUV Engine, Features, Design

The Hyundai Alcazar is said to be offered in 6-seater and 7-seater layout options. According to the report, the second row of 6-seater variants will get Captain seats.

The 7-seater variant of the SUV will be offered with a bigger wheelbase to accommodate the larger seat arrangement.

The upcoming SUV will also have 180 liters of boot space.

The company has used 75.6 percent high-strength steel to make the body of the Alcazar SUV which will make it much stronger. In addition, the SUV’s B and D-pillars and the ring structure in the engine room give it better stability and handling.

The biggest strength of Hyundai Alcazar has better rebound control which will deliver a great riding experience to users.

The Alcazar will be offered with a third generation Nu 2-liter petrol engine variant and a U2 1.5-liter diesel engine variant.

The petrol engine generates torque of 159 PS and 191 Nm, while the diesel engine generates torque of 115 PS and 250 Nm. Both the petrol and diesel engines will either have a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar To Give Tough Competition To Its Rivals Tata Safari And MG Hector

Hyundai claims that the 6-speed automatic unit will give better performance and higher mileage due to the super flat torque converter.

The company claims that the new Alcazar SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 10 seconds. In addition, Alcazar offers three drive modes – Eco, City and Sport mode.

Among other features the SUV will have a large 10.25-inch infotainment screen, 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, vehicle stability management, wireless charging, air purifier, voice recognition with bluelink connectivity, 6 airbags, Isofix Mounted Seat, Hill Start. We can also expect to have lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) features.