How to join Jio Postpaid plus without paying any security deposit

How to join Jio Postpaid plus without paying any security deposit Jio announces first ever “Carry-forward your credit limit from your existing operator to Jio” at absolutely zero cost

Bhubaneswar: Jio has announced the first ever ‘carry-forward your credit limit from your existing operator to Jio’ facility at absolutely zero cost. With this feature, postpaid users of other operators can simply carry forward their existing credit limit from their existing operator to Jio free of cost.

About this feature:

To make it easy for all existing postpaid users of other operators to join JioPostpaid Plus, Jio has launched the carry-forward your credit limit feature With this feature, postpaid users of other operators can simply carry forward their existing CREDIT LIMIT from their existing operator to Jio in just 3 simple steps, WITHOUT HAVING TO PAY A SINGLE RUPEE or ANY SECURITY DEPOSIT to join Jio.

How to use this feature:

STEP 1: Send ‘Hi’ to 88-501-88-501 from WhatsApp (From your postpaid number that you want to move to Jio)

STEP 2: Upload your existing operators postpaid bill

STEP 3: After 24 hours, you can walk into any Jio store or call for a home-delivery of your JioPostpaid Plus SIM & get the credit limit of your choice without paying a single rupee / security deposit.