Honda has shared the official first picture of the new 2022 Honda Civic and the other details of the new car will be released on April 28.

The new Civic Prototype was first revealed by the company in November 2020.

As per the first picture, the 2022 Honda Civic looks mostly similar to the concept prototype.

According to reports, the production of the 2022 Honda Civic will start in Canada first and the first sale will be in the United States.

The company plans to unveil the new Civic 2022 through a “Honda Civic Tour” event.

Honda released a statement that said “Inspired by the timeless design and human-focused values of past Civics, designers and engineers prioritized Honda’s human-centered design philosophy, which maximizes the total environment for the driver and passengers, while minimizing the space needed for mechanical components.”

“The goal is to increase the driver’s ability to enjoy the car safely. The result is a sporty new look and an all-new simple and sporty interior that advances essential Civic values of uncluttered design, simple ergonomics and exceptional visibility”, said the company.

The picture shows new civic prototype with a very stylish and clean design. The sedan has the signature styling of wide and low body stance.

The sedan has lesser body creases. The 2022 Honda Civic features a new generation HR-V inspired front design which consist of wide, horizontally placed LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and a body-coloured grille.

The front bumper is fitted with a larger fog lamp housing finished in black. The rear sports some simple LED tail-lamps, new bumper and new tailgate.

The sedan has a strong shoulder line running across the length of the vehicle and merges into the wraparound tail-lamps.

The sedan also shares some of the design highlights from the larger Accord sedan.