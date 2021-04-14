Skoda Auto India recently introduced the Kushaq SUV to the Indian market. The SUV is built on the India-specific “MQB A0 IN” platform which makes it the first vehicle to be produced under the VW group’s India 2.0 project.

Now Skoda has released an official video of the upcoming SUV. The video shows the exterior design of the Kushaq SUV.

The exterior design of the Kushaq SUV is very dashing and makes it easy for people to understand its exterior feature.

In the video, the Kushaq SUV is introduced with its front end and highlights the brands signature grille. The grille features a chrome surround and is flanked by crystalline LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights ).

The video also shows a inverted L-shaped LED taillights and bold ‘SKODA’ badging on the tailgate. The fog lamps on the rear side were fitted just a little below the taillights.

With integrated turn signals. Skoda Kushaq also gets electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs. The SUV features an electric sunroof, a shark fin antenna, and a pair of silver-finished roof rails and 17-inch alloy wheels with a unique design and a machine-cut finish. The front and rear bumpers get faux skid plates, and there is black plastic cladding all around the vehicle.

As for dimensions, the SUV have a length of 4,225mm, a width of 1,760mm, and a height of 1,612mm. It has a wheelbase length of 2,651mm, and a boot space of 385 liters (with the rear seats up) for luggage space.

The SUV is offering in Honey Orange, Tornado Red, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, and Candy White exterior colour options.

The SUV is available in a 1.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol engine, which produce 115bPS power and 175 Nm and another 1.5-liter, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine, which develops 150bPS power and 250 Nm.

Both the engines offers a 6-speed manual transmission. The buyers can also opt for a 6-speed torque-converter automatic on the 1.0L engine and a 7-speed DCT on the other one.

The Skoda Kushaq SUV will go on sale from June this year in India, estimated starting price of around 10 Lakh. It may rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, etc.