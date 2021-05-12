The Electric Vehicle (EV) segment of two–wheelers is in an infant stage in India. However, this category is expected to boom in the country as it uses a cleaner form of energy as its fuel. The major two-wheeler vehicle manufacturers in India i.e. Bajaj Auto and TVS have already entered the electric vehicle category and we were left to wonder about Hero MotoCorp.

According to latest reports, the Hero MotoCorp has confirmed that it is working on an EV, and will launch it in FY22. The CFO, HeroCorp, Niranjan Gupta has confirmed about the decision of the company in an interview with Moneycontrol.

However, any details about the upcoming electric vehicle are yet to be announced by the company. Based on the mention of Gogoro, a Taiwan-based company in the interview, we are assuming that Hero MotoCorp will be introducing an electric two-wheeler in the market.

Gogoro is a company that develops and sells electric scooters and battery swapping infrastructure.