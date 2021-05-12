Tata Tiago CNG Spotted Ahead Of Its Launch During Testing, Check Details Here

Tata tiago CNG spotted ahead of launch
While India is considered as one of the major markets for automobiles, the majority of the automobile manufacturers do not offer CNG powered passenger vehicles. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are perhaps the two car manufactures offering CNG variants of their cars.

Recently, the Tata Motors had announced about its entry into the CNG segment cars. The Tata Tiago CNG variant was spotted while being tested in India. It is expected that the model which is being tested on the roads and will be launched later this year.

According to the spied images, the overall design of the hatchback seemed similar to its petrol sibling. The new vehicle gets projector headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, fog lamps, shark fin antenna, LED tail lamps etc.

The engine of the Tiago CNG is expected to be similar to the 1.2 litre petrol engine coupled with a 5 speed manual transmission. The petrol engine currently generates a power of 85 bhp along with 113Nm of torque.

The Tata Tiago CNG is expected to give a tough competition to Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG variant in the Indian market.

