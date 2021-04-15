India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has launched sales and aftersales services for its customers on WhatsApp, today.

The services on WhatsApp will be available for customers 24×7, informed Hero MotoCorp.

The company announced that it will offer informative, transactional, and location services through this new initiative. The objective of the service is to provide the new generation customers an easy and convenient way.

In order to avail the feature, customers need to scan the QR code available at the customer touch-points of Hero MotoCorp. If the customer does not get a touch-point of Hero MotoCorp he/ she can call the customer care.

The customers can avail several services like service booking, real-time check on the repair status, locating nearest workshop, getting a digital invoice etc.

At a time when Covid-19 cases in the country are rising a rapid rate, this move by Hero MotoCorp comes as a smart move. Covid-19 cases in India have reached 1,41,64,559 mark while the deaths have reached 1,73,526.