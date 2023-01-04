Gold rates slightly increase in India for 24 carat and 22 carat today

As on 4 January, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,580 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 50,910.

Bhubaneswar: As on 4 January, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,580 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 50,910. A slight increase in the rates of 24 carat and 22 carat were observed in India on Wednesday.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,730 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,100. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 55,580 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,950. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 55,580 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,950.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,580 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,950 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has slightly increased in the last 24 hours.

