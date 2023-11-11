Gold rates increase on November 11 in India, Know updates here

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices have increased in India on 11th November, 2023. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,090, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,000. An increase of Rs 300 (for 10 grams) was observed in the last 24 hours.

In our state capital i.e. Bhubaneswar, the gold rates have increased by Rs 330 in the last 24 hours. Today, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,090 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 56,000 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 61,240 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 61,090 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,000.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 61,090 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 56,000. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 61,580 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,450.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 70,400 in India. The silver rates have increased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours.