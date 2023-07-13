Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat increases on July 13

As on July 13, 2023, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,620 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,650 in India.

Gold price in India today
Bhubaneswar: As on July 13, 2023, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,620 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,650 in India.

The gold rates in India have decreased in India in the last 24 hours by Rs 80 (10 grams).

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,770 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,800. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,770 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,650.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,620 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,650. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,000 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,000.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have increased in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,620, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,650.

