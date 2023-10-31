Gold rates decrease for 24 carat and 22 carat on 31st October in India

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have decreased by Rs 210 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours. Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 62,400 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 57,200 in India.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 62,400, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,200.

Changes in the rates of 24 carat/ 22carat were recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 62,550 Rs 57,350 Mumbai Rs 62,400 Rs 57,200 Chennai Rs 62,560 Rs 57,350 Kolkata Rs 62,400 Rs 57,200 Hyderabad Rs 62,400 Rs 57,200 Bangalore Rs 62,400 Rs 57,200 Visakhapatnam Rs 62,400 Rs 57,200

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 71,900 today. Rates have slightly increased as compared to yesterday.