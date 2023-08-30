Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Gold rates August 30: Rates remain same for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India

Today (30th August 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,870 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 53,920 in India.

By Deepa Sharma 0

Bhubaneswar: The rate of yellow metal has remained same in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours. Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,870 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 53,920 in India.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 59,820 Rs 54,850
Mumbai Rs 59,670 Rs 54,700
Chennai Rs 52,285 Rs 47,927
Kolkata Rs 59,670 Rs 54,700
Hyderabad Rs 59,670 Rs 54,700
Bangalore Rs 59,670 Rs 54,700
Visakhapatnam Rs 59,670 Rs 54,700

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has remained same in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,670, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,700.

