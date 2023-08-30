Gold rates August 30: Rates remain same for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India
Today (30th August 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,870 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 53,920 in India.
Bhubaneswar: The rate of yellow metal has remained same in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours. Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,870 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 53,920 in India.
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 59,820
|Rs 54,850
|Mumbai
|Rs 59,670
|Rs 54,700
|Chennai
|Rs 52,285
|Rs 47,927
|Kolkata
|Rs 59,670
|Rs 54,700
|Hyderabad
|Rs 59,670
|Rs 54,700
|Bangalore
|Rs 59,670
|Rs 54,700
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 59,670
|Rs 54,700
In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has remained same in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,670, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,700.