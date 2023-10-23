Gold rate today: Price decreases by Rs 220 for 22/24 carat in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As on 23rd October, 2023 the prices of gold has decreased by Rs 220 in the last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,530, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,400.

The prices of gold have remained constant in India in last 24 hours. As on October 23, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,690 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,600 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 61,690 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,550. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 61,530 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,400.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 61,750 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 56,400. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 75,350 in India. The silver rates decreased by Rs 1200 in last 24 hours.

