Gold rate in India raised by Rs 380, know price in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As on Wednesday (October 26), the gold price for 24 carat and 22 carat has raised by Rs. 380 in India. While the price for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs. 50,440, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs. 46,210.

A fluctuation in gold prices was also observed in different metro cities of India in the last 24 hours. The gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate drops by Rs. 140 i.e. Rs 51,310 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs. 47,050 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata as well a decrease in the gold price was witnessed. While the 24 carat (10 grams) cost Rs. 51,110, 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,850. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,110 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,850.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,110 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,850 today. The gold price has decreased for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.