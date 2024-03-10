Gold rate in India maintains constancy for 24 carat and 22 carat on 10th March

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have remained same for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

As of 10th March 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 64,960 while 22-carat (10 grams) cost Rs 59,500 in India.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500

Some fluctuations were registered in different cities of India too

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 63,970 Rs 58,650 Mumbai Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Chennai Rs 66,440 Rs 60,900 Kolkata Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Hyderabad Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Bangalore Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Bhubaneswar Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 72,300 today. Rates have remained same in India as compared to yesterday.