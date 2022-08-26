Gold rate in India increases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has increased on August 26, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat.

As on Friday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,500.

Yesterday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 51,550 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,250.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours.

Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,690 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,300. In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,980 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,650. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,500. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,500.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,820 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,500 today. Gold price has decreased by Rs 220 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.