Gold rate in India has slightly fall on November 30, 2022

Bhubaneswar: On the 30th of November, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,780 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 48,340. The gold price has slightly decreased in India for both 24 carat and 22 carat today.

Fluctuations in the rates of the gold was registered in different metro cities in India. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,040 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,610. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 52,880 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,460. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,880 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,460.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,880 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,460 today. Gold price has decreased by Rs. 100 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.