Gold rate in India falls by Rs 240 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has reduced on July 15, 2022 by Rs 240 for 24 carat and 22 carat . As on Friday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,560 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,320.

Yesterday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 50,800 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,530.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,160 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,900. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,160 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,900. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,160 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,900.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,160 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,900 on Friday. Gold price has increased by Rs 210 in the last 24 hours for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams).