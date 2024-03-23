Gold rate in India decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat on 23rd March
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have decreased by Rs 640 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.
As of 23rd March 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,270 while 22-carat (10 grams) cost Rs 60,700 in India.
In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased by Rs 270 in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500
Some fluctuations were registered in different cities of India too
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 63,970
|Rs 58,650
|Mumbai
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Chennai
|Rs 68,020
|Rs 62,350
|Kolkata
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Hyderabad
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Bangalore
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 74,100 today. Rates have decreased by Rs 900 in India as compared to yesterday.
Also Read: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Marries Mexican Entrepreneur Grecia Munoz