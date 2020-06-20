Bhubaneswar: Gold prices in India rose on Saturday amid the economic uncertainty and the gains in prices of the yellow metal in the global markets.

The gold prices as on Friday evening were recorded as Rs 47,610/ 10 grams for 24 carats of gold with an increase of Rs 500.

Likewise, the price for 22 carat gold also has been increased. There was an increase of Rs 400 per 10 grams from the previous day prices due to which the 22 carat gold per 10 grams now costs Rs 46,610.

The gold prices in Mumbai was recorded Rs 47,610 and Rs 46,610 per 10 grams of 24 carats and 22 carats respectively. The gold prices in New Delhi was recorded Rs 47,460 and Rs 46,260 per 10 grams for 24 carats and 22 carats respectively whereas in Chennai it was Rs 49,720 and Rs 45,580 respectively.

The gold prices in Kolkata were recorded Rs 48,250 and Rs 46,960 per 10 grams for 24 carats and 22 carats respectively.

Whereas in Odisha’s Capital Bhubaneswar the gold prices were Rs 49,720 and Rs 45,580 grams for 24 carat and 22 carat respectively.