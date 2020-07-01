Jewellery For Bride
By KalingaTV Bureau

The price of gold continued to rise for the last several days in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. As on Wednesday, the gold price for 10 grams of 22 carats was Rs 46,280 the price for 10 grams of 24 carats was Rs 50,490.

Earlier on Tuesday the prices of the 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 50,480 and Rs 46,270 respectively.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

 

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 47,360 Rs 46,350
New Delhi Rs 48,310 Rs 47,110
Chennai Rs 50,490 Rs 46,280
Calcutta Rs 48, 950 Rs 47,680
