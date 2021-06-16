Gold prices remain unchanged for 22 carat and 24 carat on Wednesday in Bhubaneswar

gold price in bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates remain constant for 22 carat and 24 carat gold in Bhubaneswar on June 16, 2021.

As on Wednesday, the prices for 22 carat gold recorded Rs 45,500 for 10 grams. Similarly, 24 carat gold recorded Rs 49,630 for 10 grams.

The stagnancy in yellow metal prices is expected to bring a smile on the faces of customers.

On the other hand, the price of silver has been recorded at Rs 761 per 10 grams today. The prices increased by Rs 2 as compared to that on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar.

Gold rates in some important cities of India

 

