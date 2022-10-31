Gold prices in India decreases on October 31, check latest rates here

Gold price in India
Bhubaneswar: As on Monday (October 31), gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,500 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,260. A difference of Rs 280 was spotted in the prices as compared to the previous day prices.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,530 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,250. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,380 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,100. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,380 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,100.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,380 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,100 today. Gold price has increased for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

