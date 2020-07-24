Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar: Click To Know Details

Bhubaneswar:The gold price continues its fluctuation in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

Gold witnessed a slight surge in the prices on Friday. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 48,150 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 52,500.

Earlier on Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats are Rs 52,200 and Rs 47,850 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats rises by 300 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats rises by 300 rupees/ 10 grams.

