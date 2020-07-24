Gold Prices Today
Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar: Click To Know Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:The gold price continues its fluctuation in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

Gold witnessed a slight surge in the prices on Friday. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 48,150 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 52,500.

Earlier on Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats are Rs 52,200 and Rs 47,850 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats rises by 300 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats rises by 300 rupees/ 10 grams.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 50,200 Rs 49,200
New Delhi Rs 50,200 Rs 49,000
Chennai Rs 52,500 Rs 48,150
Kolkata Rs 50,900 Rs 49,500

 

 

