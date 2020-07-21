Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar: Click To Know Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:The gold price continues its fluctuation in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

Gold witnessed a slight decline in the prices on Tuesday. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 46,960 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,250.

Earlier on Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 51,330. and Rs 47,040 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats falls for 80 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats falls by 80 rupees/ 10 grams.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 48,940 Rs 47,940
New Delhi Rs 49,060 Rs 47,860
Chennai Rs 51,250 Rs 46,960
Kolkata Rs 49,970 Rs 48,390

 

 

