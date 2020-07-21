Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar: Click To Know Details

Bhubaneswar:The gold price continues its fluctuation in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

Gold witnessed a slight decline in the prices on Tuesday. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 46,960 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,250.

Earlier on Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 51,330. and Rs 47,040 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats falls for 80 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats falls by 80 rupees/ 10 grams.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold: