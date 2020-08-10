Gold Jewellery
Image Credits: desktopbackground

Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Present Covid-19 crisis has hit gold businesses across India very hard. The price of yellow metal continues to rise in the domestic markets.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 58,710 and Rs 53,820 respectively, today.

Earlier on Sunday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 55,260 and Rs 54,260 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 74,220 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Credit: goodreturns
You might also like
Nation

BJP MP Urged PM Modi To Introduce Population Control Bill In Parliament

Nation

Gang-rape With A Thai Woman In Haryana Hotel, One Held

State

7th Pay Commission: Good news for these employees, government took this decision

State

Change your bank account into Jan Dhan account, government is giving money

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7