Bhubaneswar: The Present Covid-19 crisis has hit gold businesses across India very hard. The price of yellow metal continues to rise in the domestic markets.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 58,710 and Rs 53,820 respectively, today.

Earlier on Sunday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 55,260 and Rs 54,260 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 74,220 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: