Gold price remains constant for 24 carat and 22 carat in India today

Bhubaneswar: As on 26 January, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,490 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 52,400. In the last 24 hours, gold prices fell by Rs 180 for 24 carat/ 22 carat.

Major cities in India remained constant for gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,310 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,450.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,850 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,650. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 57,490 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,700. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 57,490 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,700.

