Gold price on 13th October 2023, Check rates in Odisha and India

Bhubaneswar: In India, the price of gold has increased by Rs 280 in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,140, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,260.

Gold rates in Bhubaneswar have increased by Rs 380 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,910 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,000 in Bhubaneswar.

Changes in the rates of 24 carat/ 22carat were recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 59,060 Rs 54,150 Mumbai Rs 58,910 Rs 54,000 Chennai Rs 56,810 Rs 54,100 Kolkata Rs 58,910 Rs 54,000 Hyderabad Rs 58,910 Rs 54,000 Bangalore Rs 58,910 Rs 54,000 Visakhapatnam Rs 58,910 Rs 54,000

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 69,700 today. Rates have increased in India as compared to yesterday.