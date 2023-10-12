Airtel’s prepaid 84 day validity plan that you can easily opt

Airtel offers some great prepaid plans on budget and if you planning for a prepaid plan that offers more than 2 month validity, there are some value for money 84 day plans. If you are planning for a 84 day plan you can recharge with Airtel’s 84-day plan. We have mentioned some 84-day plans for Airtel Prepaid customers that you can opt for.

Airtel 84 day plan

The Airtel Truly Unlimited 455 plan offers 6G of data with a validity of 84 days. Users get unlimited voice calls as well as 900 SMS in the plan. If you do not use heavy data on a daily basis, this data plan can be opted.

There is also Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership, Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music. Users should know that there is no 5G data benefit in the plan

If you are someone who wants a 84-day plan with more data there are a bunch of plans. There are Rs 719, Rs 839, and Rs 999 truly unlimited packs. Users get 1.5GB per day, 2GB per day, and 2.5GB per day in the above mentioned plans.

Note: If you wish to recharge with a yearly plan in order to bypass all the hassle of multiple recharges throughout the year, you can opt one too.