Gold price in India increases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have slightly increased for 4th of March in India.

As on Saturday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,100 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 51,390.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. The gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,600 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,900. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 56,450 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,750. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 56,450 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,750.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,450 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,750 today. The rates remain the same for the last 24 hours.