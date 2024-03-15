Gold price in India increases by Rs 180 for 24 carat, 22 carat on March 15

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India have hiked in the last 24 hours. On March 15, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 65,520 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 60,020. The rate of gold in India has increased by Rs 180 in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On March 15, 2024, while 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500.

Meanwhile, gold price in major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 63,970 Rs 58,650 Mumbai Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Chennai Rs 66,650 Rs 61,100 Kolkata Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Hyderabad Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Bangalore Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Bhubaneswar Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500

Silver price in India: The rate of silver in India has hiked significantly in the last 24 hours. On March 15, 2024, silver costs Rs 73,800 per kilogram.

